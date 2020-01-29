Girls Basketball Roundup: LLCA wins on buzzer beater

Madelyn Dizon hit a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in the game to lift Lindsay Lane Christian Academy to a thrilling 52-49 victory Tuesday over Colbert Heights.
The triple was Dizon's sixth of the game and third in the fourth quarter. The Lions scored nearly as many points in the fourth quarter (25) as they scored the previous three quarters combined (27).
LLCA got off to a sluggish start offensively and trailed 19-16 at halftime. The Lions still trailed 29-27 after three quarters before the shots started falling in the fourth. Audra Putman added two 3-pointers of her own in the final quarter as Lindsay Lane roared back to grab the victory and improve its overall record to 12-15.
Dizon led Lindsay Lane with 18 points, while Lindsey Murr had 13 points and Putman added 10. Putman also had eight rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots, while Dizon had five assists and four steals.
Colbert Heights was led by Asya Williams with 17 points.
Elkmont 63, Danville 55
Elkmont blew a big third-quarter lead but recovered and pulled away late to defeat Danville by eight points Tuesday night.
The Red Devils led 36-21 at halftime and expanded that lead to 17 points early in the third quarter, but Danville made a furious comeback in the second half and took a one-point lead with 4:20 remaining.
However, Elkmont players gathered themselves and outscored the Hawks by nine points the rest of the way to take the victory.
Emeril Hand led Elkmont with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Maggie Gant added 13 points and eight boards. Kayla Menefee chipped in with 11 points.
Danville was led by Emma Broadfoot with 13 points and Lauren Hames with 12.
Athens 60, Russellville 35
Athens had a relatively easy time with Russellville Tuesday night as the Golden Eagles used a 19-point second quarter advantage to pull away and coast to a 25-point victory.
The game was close for a quarter, with Athens leading just 14-11 after one period of play. However, the Golden Eagles outscored Russellville 20-1 in the second quarter to take a 34-12 halftime lead and never looked back.
Alaina Taylor led Athens with 13 points, while Kendra Smith scored 11 and Caroline Bachus chipped in 10. Russellville was led by Madison Murray with 10 points.
Athens improved to 22-3 on the season and will close out its regular season schedule Friday by traveling to play Cullman.
West Limestone 53, Tanner 39
West Limestone jumped out to a big early lead Tuesday night and coasted to a 14-point victory over Tanner.
The Wildcats led 20-4 after the first quarter and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way. West led 47-28 after three quarters before Tanner made a bit of a run in the fourth to make the score closer.
Cassidy Winter led West Limestone with 13 points, while Carlie Belle Winter scored 12 and Sarah Grace Rose added seven. Tanner was led by Keyera Jeans with 20 points.
