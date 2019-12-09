East Limestone's Jirah Rogers had a career night Friday, as the Indians continued their undefeated start to the season with a 73-35 win over Madison County.
Rogers scored 40 points, with 35 of those coming in the first three quarters. The Indians improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 5A, Area 16 play.
East Limestone led 34-20 at halftime and outscored Madison County 26-6 in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Rogers had 16 of East Limestone's 26 points in the quarter.
Taylor Thatch had eight points for East Limestone, while Madison County was led by Lainey Yearta with 13 points.
Ardmore 42, Clements 33
Ardmore held Clements to just two points in the fourth quarter Friday night, as the Tigers were able to pull away for a nine-point victory over Clements.
Ardmore led 24-22 at halftime, but outscored Clements 12-9 in the third quarter and 6-2 in the final quarter to pull away for the victory.
Chesney Widner led Ardmore with 14 points, while Madison Lewis and Hailey Hughes each scored 10.
Clements was led by Jenny Trent with nine points and Janiah Anderson with seven.
Athens 49, Hartselle 38
Athens held its ninth consecutive opponent to fewer than 40 points Friday, as the Golden Eagles took an 11-point win over Hartselle.
The Golden Eagles (7-2) have not allowed an opponent to score more than 39 points in a game this season.
Athens had to work hard for Friday's win, as the Golden Eagles found themselves down 20-14 at halftime. However, they outscored Hartselle 20-6 in the third quarter to take control and then pull away in the fourth quarter.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Alaina Taylor had 14 points and six assists. Nahriyah Timmons filled up the box score with nine points, six assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
Hartselle was led by Masyn Marchbanks and Lillyanna Cortez, who each scored 13 points.
Waterloo 35, Athens Bible 33
Athens Bible dropped a heartbreaker at Waterloo Friday night, after a late comeback came up two points short.
The Trojans trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, but fought back to tie the game at 30 with less than 3 minutes remaining. However, the Trojans could never grab the lead, and Waterloo converted five free throws in the final 2 minutes to take the win.
ABS was led by sophomores Molly Chumbley and Amberlee Ellis, who each scored 10 points. Leighton Barksdale had seven points for the Trojans.
