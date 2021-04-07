The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday during its Principals’ and Athletic Directors’ Conference that girls flag football will become an official sanctioned sport beginning next fall. The deal comes in partnership with the Atlanta Falcons and NFL FLAG.
It was approved as a sanctioned sport back in January 2021 at the AHSAA Central Board of Control meeting.
While the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank, through the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, will be providing financial support, NIKE will providing flag apparel in assistance with AHSAA.
Member high schools with AHSAA will have a chance to declare girls flag football as a sport for the 2021-2022 school year.
For more information, contact AHSAA at 334-263-6994 or email abriggs@ahsaa.com
