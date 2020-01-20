Nahriyah Timmons hit a shot with 1.6 seconds left to propel Athens to a 48-46 victory over Muscle Shoals in a huge Class 6A, Area 15 clash Friday night.
The win gives Athens (17-3) a 2-0 record in area play, with each win being on the road.
Timmons shot saved the Golden Eagles from blowing a fourth-quarter lead.
Athens led 27-25 at halftime, but outscored Muscle Shoals 17-10 in the third quarter to take a 44-35 lead heading into the final period.
However, Athens went cold from the floor in the fourth quarter, and Muscle Shoals fought back to tie the game at 46 in the final minute. But Timmons made sure Athens would go home with a victory with her final shot.
Timmons led Athens with 13 points, while Caroline Bachus had 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six blocked shots. Aliana Taylor had nine points and six assists.
Muscle Shoals was led by Makiayah Harrison with 12 points.
East Limestone 61, West Limestone 42
East Limestone pulled away in the second half to take a 19-point win Friday over West Limestone and remain undefeated against county rivals this season.
The Indians led just 32-27 at halftime but outscored the Wildcats 14-6 in the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead and 15-9 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
East Limestone had balanced scoring, with four players in double figures, led by Bryanna Johnson and Taylor Thatch, who each scored 13 points. Jirah Rogers added 11 points, and Reagan Embry chipped in with 10.
West Limestone was led by Sarah Rose and Carlie Belle Winter, who each scored 10 points.
Ardmore 67, Lindsay Lane 32
A dominant third quarter turned a relatively close game into a rout, as Ardmore rolled up a 35-point win Friday over Lindsay Lane Christian.
The Tigers led 33-19 at halftime and outscored Lindsay Lane 23-3 in the third quarter to take a 56-22 lead and seal the victory before the fourth.
Four players scored in double figures for Ardmore, led by Chesney Widner with 15 points. Bryn Wallace and Savannah Moore each scored 12, and Carlie Wise tallied 10.
Lindsay Lane was led by Madelyn Dizon with 17 points and Lindsey Murr with nine.
Brooks 54, Elkmont 23
Brooks concluded Class 4A, Area 15 play with a perfect 4-0 record with a 31-point win Friday over Elkmont.
The Lions led 16-9 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 31-14 at halftime before cruising to victory in the second half.
Maggie Gant and Tylee Thomas each scored five points to lead Elkmont, while Emeril Hand scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Brooks was led by Erin McDaniel with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.