Girls Prep Sports Roundup: Sharp's late hit sends East to victory

Kaci Sharp drove in four runs, including the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, to help East Limestone take a 7-6 softball victory Thursday over Grissom.
Sharp hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to put East Limestone ahead, but Grissom came back with three runs in the top of the fifth to tie the score at six.
Sharp then drove in what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Pitcher Olivia Crouch held Grissom scoreless in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.
Rylie Grisham also had an RBI for East Limestone in the win.
West Limestone 17, Clements 12
In what was a wild back-and-forth-game, West Limestone had the final say, scoring five runs in the top of the sixth inning and another in the seventh to take a victory Thursday over Clements.
The tone of the game was set in the first inning, as West Limestone scored five runs in the top of the inning only for Clements to answer with four in the bottom of the frame. The Colts scored four more in the second inning and two in the third to take a 10-7 lead before West answered with four runs in the top of the fifth to go up 11-10.
Clements scored two in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead, but West scored the final six runs in the game to seal the win.
Amileah Flannagan had four hits and two RBIs to lead West Limestone, while Lexus Harris drove in four runs on two hits for the Wildcats. Chloe Hopkins and Hannah Wilburn had three RBIs each for West.
Clements was led by Jadyn McElyea with two hits and four RBIs. Anslee Gordon, Jenny Trent and Sarah Jo Moss each had two hits for the Colts, with Moss and Emma Lovett driving in three runs each.
Late Tuesday score
Elkmont 5, Huntsville 1
Elkmont got a great pitching performance from Abbie Broadway to help the Red Devils to a victory over Huntsville.
Broadway came into the game in the top of the third inning and pitched the final five innings without allowing a run on just two hits.
Elkmont scored two runs in the top of the second inning and three more in the fifth.
Broadway also led Elkmont at the plate with two hits, while Alli Griffis had a hit and two RBIs.
Girls Soccer
Florence 2, Athens 0
Athens hung right with Class 7A Florence for most of the game, but goals on either side of halftime were enough to see the Falcons take the win.
The game was scoreless for most of the first half before Bella Rhodes scored for Florence with 6:16 remaining before the break.
Lorelai Wade then scored less than three minutes into the second half to put Florence up 2-0.
Chelsea Farmer had a good game for Athens in the midfield. The Golden Eagles next play at Cullman 5 p.m. Monday.
