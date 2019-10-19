Guntersville clinched a Class 5A playoff spot with a 50-7 victory over Ardmore Friday night.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start, but outscored Ardmore 21-0 in the second quarter to pull away before cruising to victory in the second half.
The only scoring in the first quarter was a 36-yard field goal by Guntersville kicker Jose Rios. The second quarter was a different story, as Guntersville put three touchdowns on the board.
Jerrell Williamson started the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run before Logan Pate had a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the quarter.
Guntersville stuck the dagger in with just 2 seconds left in the half, as Zackery Burnett threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Pierce Harris to put the Wildcats up 24-0 at halftime.
Guntersville (5-2, 4-2, Class 5A, Region 8) went up 37-0 after three quarters thanks to Pate's 25-yard touchdown run and Harris' 65-yard scoring gallop.
The Wildcats scored another touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Burnett to William Leach before Ardmore finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Braden Hillis to Paxton Harbin.
Guntersville closed the scoring with 36 seconds remaining on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Antonio Spurgeon to Samuel Canady.
Ardmore (2-6, 0-6) will close region play with a game at Madison County next week.
