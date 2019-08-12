Ethan Hagood, of Hoover, had a strong weekend performance, including an upset victory over Athens' Stewart Whitt, to win the Alabama State Match Play Championship, which took place at Canebrake Club in Athens.
Hagood was the No. 4 seed after the stroke play portion of the tournament, but defeated top-seeded Whitt, a member of Canebrake Club, 2-up in the semifinal Sunday morning. Neither player made a bogey in the round, but Hagood, a member of UAB's golf team, made nine birdies compared to Whitt's seven.
Hagood then went on to defeat Birmingham's Harlan Will, a member of Samford University's golf team, 2 and 1 in the final match Sunday afternoon.
The tournament began with two rounds of stroke play Friday, and Whitt dominated the field in taking the top seed for the weekend match play portion.
Whitt fired a six-under 66 in the first round Friday morning and followed it up with a four-under 68 in the second round Friday afternoon to finish the two rounds at 10-under par, three shots in front of the second place Will.
Whitt then won his round-of-16 match against 16th seed Charles Wood, of Spanish Fort, 5 and 4 Saturday morning, and then defeated Hoover's Jackson King 5 and 4 in the Saturday afternoon quarterfinal match.
Whitt played well the whole weekend, but unfortunately for him, ran into someone playing just a little bit better in Sunday morning's semifinal.
