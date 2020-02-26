Hall of Fame board increases scholarship money

When Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame President Jeff Hodges joined the Hall of Fame board, the organization was giving $1,500 scholarships to two local students at the Hall of Fame banquet.
In just a few short years, that amount has increased more than five times. After upping the scholarships to $3,000 for three students, this year the Hall of Fame board will give four students $4,000 scholarships each.
“We are really trying to do as much as we can to get as much money as possible to these kids in the form of a scholarship,” Hodges said. “I read an article sometime last year that said the cost of a college education is rising eight times that of the wages in this country. That's a staggering figure. That's what we're committed to, understanding how expensive a college education is and making an impact with these young people who otherwise may not get any help.”
Since the Hall of Fame began its scholarship program, it has been able to award at least one scholarship to a student in each public high school in Athens and Limestone County. Several schools have had multiple scholarship recipients.
The scholarship winners are chosen through an application process. Applications are sent to each high school. Once students complete them, they are reviewed by a committee, which selects the ones who will receive the scholarship money.
Hodges said the board's goal is to recognize students who can be successful in college based on their scores on standardized tests and their grade-point average in high school but whose scores may not be high enough for scholarships from their college or university of choice. Hodges said the board also looks closely at the financial need of the scholarship applicants.
“It is our desire to invest our scholarship dollars where they can make the biggest impact on a student's career,” Hodges said. “We look at students who may fall through the cracks sometimes. If we can get them in the door and help them find their way, that's what we're wanting to do.”
The largest fundraiser for the scholarship program is the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by the The Orthopaedic Center in Athens. The tournament was named for Leonard after her death in 2018.
“The Hall of Fame board could think of no better way to honor Martha Jo than to name our golf tournament in her memory, knowing the funds raised from it would go to scholarships,” Hodges said. “It was a cause Martha Jo worked tirelessly on every year, not only for the Hall of Fame but for other organizations as well.”
This year's golf tournament will take place June 4 at Canebrake Club. The Hall of Fame induction banquet will be June 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.