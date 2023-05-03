Sunday afternoons were set aside because it was time for Chasity (Campbell) Legg to work on her basketball skills. Her Dad would contact West Limestone High School girls’ basketball coach Larry Tribble about opening up the gym so he and his oldest daughter could work on improving her game. Blessed with good height (6’2”), Legg knew if she was ever going to reach her goal of playing college basketball, she would have to put in the extra time to make her dream come true.
“My dad and I would spend countless hours in the gym on Sunday afternoons,” said the 2023 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame inductee. “I started playing basketball in the sixth grade and fell in love with the sport. I wanted to play basketball at the highest level, and the only way I knew how to reach my goal was to put in the work.”
Legg would one day achieve her goal as she earned a basketball scholarship to Belmont University. But, before she would become a four-year starter in the Bruins basketball program, she would establish a great legacy at West Limestone High School. Legg started five seasons for the Wildcats. She was twice named All-State and five times was selected to the All-County Team. She broke the school scoring record at WLHS (2,421 points) and rebounding record (1,297). She was named as one of the three finalists for the state 3A Player of the Year after her senior season.
“I had some wonderful teammates at West Limestone. We had some good team. I can’t say enough about what Coach Tribble did for advancing my career. He pushed me to being the best player I could be,” said Legg.
Tribble, a 2019 LCSHOF inductee, says that he enjoyed coaching Legg. “Chasity was the tallest girl I had in the program, and I started playing her some on the varsity as a seventh grader. She was a gifted player. She could score the basketball and was an excellent free throw shooter,” said Tribble.
While Legg starred on the basketball team, she was also an accomplished volleyball player. She was two-time All-State selection in the sport and was named All-County four times. “Basketball was my first love, but I really enjoyed playing volleyball. It gave me an opportunity to get my mind off of basketball for a couple of months. I played on some really good volleyball teams at West Limestone. We made it to the elite eight of the state tournament my junior and senior years,” said Legg.
Legg was highly recruited in basketball, holding numerous Division 1 scholarship offers. She eventually chose Belmont to continue her education and basketball career. The transition from high school to a Division 1 basketball was quite the adjustment for Legg.
“Being a girl from Lester, Ala., moving to Nashville, Tenn., was kind of eye opening,” joked Legg. “Playing AAU basketball in the summer against some of the best high school players in the southeast helped prepare me for the level of competition I was going to face on the basketball court. It was the time management that I had to get used to. Balancing academics with team workouts, individual workouts, and practice took some time to get used to. But, I settled in and got comfortable at Belmont.”
Legg went on to have a decorated career at Belmont. She is one of only 34 players in program history to score 1,000 points in a career, as she finished with 1,115 points. She scored a career high 28 points against Florida Atlantic during her junior season. Her career field goal percentage of 55.6 ranks sixth all-time in school history. Her 68 career blocked shots ranked seventh in Belmont history since the school transitioned to Division 1.
“I really enjoyed my time at Belmont. While I was there, we played in a tournament California and traveled out of country to Portugal and Brazil to play. Belmont afforded me the opportunity to play the sport I loved at places that I probably otherwise never would have gone to. I can’t thank the Belmont coaching staff and my teammates enough for the great experience I had there,” said Legg.
Legg says it is honor to be inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I have been blessed to receive some basketball honors in the past, but this is the best yet. I have to thank my family because without their support, I would have never been able accomplish what I did in basketball. I had good teammates in high school and college. They were great, as well as all of my coaches,” said Legg.
