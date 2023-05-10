Clements High School football coach Bill Graham knew he had just added a difference maker to his team when he first saw Robert Stewart. The Colts were beginning just the third season of football in school history when Stewart arrived for fall practice in 1966. Clements had won only three games during their first two seasons on the gridiron but having Stewart on the field would quickly change the trajectory of the program.
“We struggled during those first two seasons,” said Graham. “But, when Robert showed up, things changed. He made a huge difference in the success of our team. Robert possessed good quickness and was very strong. He played running back for us on offense and one defender wasn’t going to tackle Robert. On defense, Robert played defensive end, and he was tough to block. He also possessed those intangibles that all good football players have. He had a good temperament and was dependable in carrying out his assignments.”
With Stewart on board, the Colts would embark on a magical season that saw the team go undefeated (10-0) and win the state championship. “When I first got to Clements, one of our assistant coaches, Coach (Johnny) Black told me to put myself where I saw fit. I put myself on the defensive line because I loved hitting. It was great to win that state championship” said the Stewart, a 2023 LCSHOF inductee.
Stewart’s path to Clements High School was a historical one as he became the first African American student-athlete to participate in Limestone County High School sports. Stewart had spent the majority of his school years at Trinity High School before transferring to the newly integrated Clements High School.
“I didn’t play sports at Clements during my junior year but went out for the football team my senior year. Honestly, I wanted to quit after the first practice, but my mother told me that if you start something, you are going to finish it. I stuck it out and am glad I did. My teammates and I were liked a family. We looked out for each other,” said Stewart.
While he helped the Colts win the state championship in football, it was another sport (basketball) that really motivated Stewart.
“I come from an athletic family. My older brother, Billy, served as my inspiration in becoming the best I could be in sports. He was about 6’9” and three years older than me. Billy was a great basketball player and a role model for me. I wanted to be able to compete against him. Be able to go toe-to-toe with him on the basketball court. I was going to work as hard as I could to reach that goal. He was about six inches taller than me, but I was determined I was going to one day line up against him and block his shot. Well, when we were in college together in Nebraska, we were playing against each other, and I finally blocked a couple of his shots. He didn’t like it, but I knew that my goal had been reached,” said Stewart.
Prior to Stewart reaching his athletic goal in Nebraska, he would help lead the Clements High School basketball to the same heights as the football team. The Colts would enjoy unprecedented success on the hardwood with Stewart starting at one of the forward positions. Clements would claim the 1967 1A State Championship in basketball with Stewart being named to the All-State Tournament Team. Stewart’s high school teammate and 2022 LCSHOF inductee John Wayne King said Stewart was instrumental in the Colts 23-4 record and run to the state championship.
“Robert was an all-around good player. He had good quickness and was a tough defender. He could score and was a good rebounder,” said King.
After a brief college athletic career, Stewart would serve in the military during the Vietnam War. The historical significance of his impact on Limestone County sports isn’t lost on Stewart.
“Coach Black and Mr. (M.T.) Newman told me that nobody could have made the transition as smoothly as I did. That made me proud. So, to be inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame is a great honor,” said Stewart.
Graham says that no one deserves the honor more so than Stewart.
“Robert was a great young man. He was a trailblazer. We would have never won the state championship in football without Robert. and you can quote me on that,” said Graham.
