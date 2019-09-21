West Limestone coach Shelby Davis was worried about Central-Florence star running back Dalton Hanback. It turned out his worries were legitimate.
Hanback rushed for 248 yards and six touchdowns to lead Central to a wild 42-37 win over West in a Class 4A, Region 8 contest.
Hanback's final touchdown of the night was a fourth quarter 80-yard run that gave Central its final lead of the night. West Limestone (2-2, 1-1 region) had one final chance to win the game, but were stopped on downs at midfield in the final minutes.
West Limestone led 22-6 in the second quarter after C.J. Adams tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass to River Helms, Dakota Jefferson scored on a 2-yard run and Tanner Williams returned a fumble 50 yards for a score.
But Hanback scored touchdowns on runs of 29 and 11 yards to pull Central (1-4, 1-2) into a 22-22 tie at halftime.
Hanback scored two more touchdowns to give Central a 36-30 lead, but Jefferson scored for West Limestone that gave the Wildcats a 37-36 lead following Richie Grimes' extra point.
However, Hanback had one final touchdown run left and the Wildcats couldn't anwer.
West Limestone will step out of region play next Friday and play host to Clements.
