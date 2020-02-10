Heads-up play helps Lions take area title

Lindsay Lane Christian senior Tommy Murr is known for his ability to score points in bunches. After all, he is the leading scorer in Alabama high school history.
But in Saturday night's Class 1A, Area 15 tournament championship game against R.A. Hubbard, it was his basketball IQ and situational awareness that gave the Lions crucial points that helped give them an 85-78 victory.
With 43 seconds remaining in the game and Lindsay Lane holding a 79-78 lead, Murr was fouled near the sideline. It was a non-shooting foul and R.A. Hubbard's eighth foul of the half, which meant it would be a one-plus-one free-throw shooting situation.
Murr missed the first free throw, but he was the only one who realized it was a one-plus-one. None of the four R.A. Hubbard players on the free-throw lane moved, allowing Murr to race in, grab the offensive rebound and put it back in for a layup with 40 seconds left that put the Lions up by three.
“When I shot it, I knew I missed, but I didn't want to cross the (free-throw) line (until the ball hit the rim), because I thought there was a possibility I could get the rebound and didn't want to get a lane violation,” Murr said. “I was pretty upset I missed the free throw, so that motivated me to put in the effort to get the rebound.”
R.A. Hubbard missed a shot on its next possession and Charlie Morrison was fouled after grabbing the rebound. Morrison made both free throws with 28 seconds left to put Lindsay Lane up 83-78. Murr then sealed the win with a steal and layup with 17 seconds remaining.
Lindsay Lane coach Steve Murr, Tommy's father, said he was not surprised Tommy made the heads-up play on the free-throw miss.
“That's something I really have enjoyed about coaching Tommy,” Steve Murr said. “Sometimes he sees things that nobody else really does. To tell you the truth, when he shot that free throw, I didn't realize it was a one-and-one. I think he was thinking, 'If this doesn't go in, I”m going to get the rebound.' He went past four guys and got the rebound and put it back in. That was a huge play.”
The grandstand finish was a microcosm of a game that was back and forth the entire second half.
Lindsay Lane looked to have the game under control in the first half and took a 44-35 lead into halftime. However, R.A. Hubbard came out of the locker room on fire and scored 28 points in the third quarter to cut Lindsay Lane's lead to 64-63 heading into the fourth.
The lead swung back and forth in the early portion of the fourth quarter. R.A. Hubbard went up 73-71 with 5:25 remaining, but Murr hit a 3-pointer to put Lindsay Lane back up with 4:50 left.
Hubbard then made a basket and hit a free throw to go back up by two points, but Amar Fuqua tied the game with a layup, and Murr put the Lions ahead 78-76 with a basket with 3:15 remaining.
Hubbard's Keyondrick Cobb tied the game with a basket with 2:33 left, but Roderick Watkins was fouled and made one free throw on Lindsay Lane's next possession to give them a 79-78 lead with 2:12 remaining. That's the way the score stayed until Murr's heads-up play on the free throw in the final 45 seconds.
Murr led Lindsay Lane with 39 points, while Morrison added 22 and Fuqua tallied nine.
The victory gave Lindsay Lane one more home game. The Lions will host Area 14 runner-up Woodville in the subregional game Tuesday night. It is a rematch of last year's subregional game, which Lindsay Lane won 79-70. The winner will advance to the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University.
Tommy Murr said he was determined not to let Saturday's game be his last game in his home gym.
“It was daunting to think that might have been my last game in this gym,” he said. “I have so many memories I'll cherish for the rest of my life that were made in this gym. For it not to be over yet is exciting. We get one more chance to give it our all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.