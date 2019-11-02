River Helms did a little bit of everything for West Limestone Friday night, and it helped lead the Wildcats to a 43-8 win over Limestone County rival Ardmore in both teams' season finale.
Helms, who was offered a scholarship by Missouri Friday morning, had an interception return for a touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown as the Wildcats built a 29-0 halftime lead and cruised to a win.
After West Limestone's offense got off to a sluggish start, Helms jump-started the team with a defensive play. He intercepted an Ardmore pass and returned it 45 yards to the end zone to put the Wildcats up 7-0 following Richie Grimes' extra point.
Ardmore lost a fumble two plays later, and on the next play, Helms was at it again, taking a handoff and racing up the middle 27 yards for a score on his first, and only, rushing attempt of the season.
Ardmore's next possession ended in disaster, as a high punt snap went through the back of the end zone for a safety that put the Wildcats up by 16 points.
Following the free kick, West Limestone scored again, as Colton Hobson ran 4 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown run was set up by a 32-yard pass from C.J. Adams to Helms on the previous play.
Another long bomb set up West Limestone's final touchdown of the half. Adams connected with Helms for a 38-yard play that put the Wildcats at the 7-yard line. Brett Beckworth capped the drive off four plays later when he plunged in from a yard out with 32 seconds left in the half.
The second half was played with a running clock, but West Limestone still added two more scores. Adams threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tyree Hiliaire late in the third quarter and then connected with Helms on a 27-yard scoring pass early in the fourth.
Adams finished the game 8 of 10 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Helms had four receptions for 104 yards and a score.
Ardmore got on the board with 50 seconds left in the game on Tommy Stevenson's 3-yard run. Chris Allen ran for the 2-point conversion. Stevenson led the Tigers with 62 rushing yards on 16 carries.
West Limestone closed its season with a 6-4 record while Ardmore finished 2-8.
