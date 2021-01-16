The Athens Lady Golden Eagles defeated Madison Academy 58-47 Tuesday. Athens hit 11 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
The Golden Eagles got out to a 14-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter before extending the advantage to 27-21 at halftime.
An 18-7 run in the third quarter put Athens well in front, and the Golden Eagles were able to outlast a late comeback attempt by Madison Academy, who outscored Athens 19-11 in the closing period. All 11 of Athens' points in the fourth quarter came via made free throws.
Caroline Bachus led the Golden Eagles with 25 points, while Jakenadi Powers tallied 10.
The win put Athens at 9-1 overall on the season.
Decatur Heritage 60, Athens Bible School 37
The Lady Trojans trailed by 18 points at the half and never managed to come closer than 11 points in the second half of the area loss
Molly Chumbley led ABS with 15 points followed by Brooke Blakely with eight and Cana Vining tallying six.
Lindsay Lane 49, Decatur Heritage 47
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy held off a second-half surge by Decatur Heritage to pick up a win Jan. 8. LLCA exploded for 22 points in the opening quarter, thanks in part to a pair of threes from Madelyn Dizon and Lindsey Murr, to take a big lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Lindsay Lane maintained the advantage at 31-15 going into halftime, but a 20-10 run in the third quarter by Decatur Heritage narrowed the gap to 41-35.
Though outscored 12-8 in the final period, LLCA held on for the W. Murr led Lindsay Lane with 18 points, while Dizon tallied 14.
Athens 54, Columbia 21
Athens took an early lead over Columbia Jan. 8 and never looked back en route to the big win. The Golden Eagles led 32-12 at halftime.
Nahriyah Timmons led Athens with 14 points, while Jordyn Bailey added eight. The win put Athens at 8-1 overall on the season.
Athens Bible School 40, Woodville 34
Athens Bible School trailed Woodville by seven points at the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Trojans rallied in the final period to pick up the win Jan. 5.
A late 8-0 run, featured by 3-pointers by Brooke Blakely and Molly Chumbley as well as a layup from Cana Vining, sealed the win.
Blakely led Athens Bible with 15 points, Chumbley had nine points and four assists, and Vining tallied eight points and six rebounds.
The win put ABS at 5-5 overall on the season.
Boys
Elkmont 45, East Limestone 32
The Red Devils had three players score in double figures in a win Jan. 10 over county foe East Limestone.
Elkmont led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, but East surged ahead 17-13 at halftime.
Elkmont regained the lead 24-21 at the end of the third period and outscored the Indians 21-11 in the fourth to earn the win.
Hunter Broadway led Elkmont with 17 points, Mykell Murrah had 15 and Layton Smith added 10. Jordan Gardner had 10 points for East.
Lauderdale County 61, Clements 49
Clements battled with Lauderdale County and kept the score close for three quarters before LCHS outscored CHS 20-9 in the final period to pull away and earn the victory Jan. 8.
Clements trailed by only a single point at 41-40 going into the final quarter before Lauderdale County went on a run.
Dylan Patrick led the Colts with 12 points in the contest, Hunter Hall added 11 and had eight rebounds while JT Farrar contributed 10 points.
The loss puts Clements at 8-6 overall.
Elkmont 65, Colbert Heights 36
The Red Devils built a steady lead throughout the contest, up 15-9 at the end of the first and 30-19 at halftime, in the win Jan. 8.
Hunter Broadway, Preston Robinson and Layton Smith each reached double figures in scoring with 17, 13 and 12 points ,respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.