The East Limestone Indians defeated the Mae Jemison Jaguars 14-12 on the road to remain undefeated in region play.
The Indians, led by junior Fortune Wheeler, took an early lead in the first quarter with a 39-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0. The Jaguars responded with a touchdown of their own but missed the extra point. In the second quarter, Mae Jemison’s Camron Montgomery scored a touchdown to give the Jags a 12-7 advantage after a missed two-point conversion attempt.
After a scoreless third quarter, East Limestone’s Jake Cochran gave the Indians the go-ahead touchdown with just over four minutes left in the game. The Indians' defense held the Jags for the rest of the game for the win at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.
The Indians had a total of 321 yards compared to the Jags’ 180.
The Indians (2-2, 2-0) will have another region matchup Friday against Brewer for their annual homecoming game at Cavnar Field in Capshaw.
Scores from around Limestone County
Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7
The Ardmore Tigers cruised to a 4-0 overall record against Lawrence County Friday night at Lawrence County High School with a 27-7 victory. Ardmore will have a bye week before taking on Clements at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Ardmore High School.
Athens 56, Hazel Green 7
A solid offensive and defensive performance by the Athens Golden Eagles football team led to a 56-7 win Friday night at Athens High School. Senior running back Dylan Roper had three rushing touchdowns in the game, all of which came in the first half. Athens (3-1) will be back at home at 7 p.m. Friday at Athens Stadium against Muscle Shoals.
Tanner 20, Ider 17
Tanner, who is 2-2 on the season with a 2-0 record in the region, will continue regional play at 7 p.m. Friday night against North Sand Mountain High School.
Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0
Elkmont used two quarterbacks in the ballgame. Ty Roberts was 7-of-10 for 55 yards passing. Rowe Allen was 3-of-10 for 37 yards. Allen also had 16 rushing attempts for 61 yards. Elkmont's Cole Holt finished with two receptions for 33 yards. Chase Haggermaker led the Red Devils' defense with six tackles, four of which were solo. Elkmont (0-4) will take on Lauderdale County at 7 p.m. Friday at Lauderdale County High School.
Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14
Down 24-8 at the end of the first half, Clements senior running back Brady Moore rushed for a 3-yard touchdown. He ran the ball 22 times for 94 yards with one touchdown. He was also 5-of-8 passing for 48 yards. Phil Campbell's running back Bryant Hyde had 22 carries for 233 yards and five touchdowns. Clements quarterback Jayden Gilbert was 7-of-11 for 100 yards with one touchdown pass. Clements had 268 total yards on offense. Clements cornerback Cameron Coleman led the team with nine tackles, all of which were solo. Clements (0-3) will take on Colbert Heights at 7 p.m. Friday night at Clements High School.
Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21
Down 7-0, West Limestone running back and senior Dakota Wilson rushed for a 26 yard touchdown. The extra point was no good. After West's Jonah Smith recovered a fumble on Central's next drive, West went back on offense, where quarterback Colin Patterson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Wilson. West went up 14-7 after converting the two-point conversion. Central scored on its opening possession of the second quarter to make it 14-13.
Central-Florence had another rushing touchdown late in the first half to go up 19-14. In the third quarter, Central added one more touchdown to take a lead of 27-14 after successfully converting the two-point conversion.
Patterson connected on his second touchdown pass of the night to Christian Smith to bring the score to 27-21. Central added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to ultimately seal the 33-21 victory over West Limestone.
West (2-1) will be back on their home field at 7 p.m. Friday night against West Morgan.
