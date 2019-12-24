Football season in Limestone County may have come to an end over a month ago with the second round of the playoffs, but it's not officially over until around Christmas time, when The News Courier celebrates the season with its Limestone County Player of the Year and All-County Team listing.
The Player of the Year and All-County Team will appear in Saturday's print edition of The News Courier, which will be a great cap to the 2019 season.
This was my third year to cover high school football in Limestone County, and the coaches and players made it a fantastic season for me.
I had the pleasure of covering many great moments during the season, and with All-County coming up, this is the perfect time to share them.
Game of the Year: Clements 31, Colbert Heights 25, 2OT
A victory would lock up a playoff spot for Clements, and the team had to fight extremely hard to get it. The Colts fell behind early but came back to take a 19-12 lead, only to see Colbert Heights tie the score in the fourth quarter and send the game into overtime.
Both teams scored a touchdown and missed the extra point in the first overtime to keep the score tied. But after Clements running back Jairrice Pryor scored a touchdown in the second overtime period, Miles Fleming intercepted a Colbert Heights pass in the end zone to seal the victory and send the Colts to the playoffs.
Historic season for Athens
The 2019 season will be long remembered at Athens High School for the many milestone victories the Golden Eagles enjoyed.
Athens finally ended a 14-year losing streak to Hartselle, defeating the Tigers for the first time since the 2006 playoffs. Athens also defeated Decatur for the third consecutive season, which was the first time that had happened since the 1980-82 seasons. It was also the first time since 1987 Athens defeated Hartselle and Decatur in the same season.
Perhaps most importantly, Athens finished runner-up in Class 6A, Region 7, which secured a home game in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2005. Athens made good use of that extra home game, as they blew out Buckhorn 62-14 to advance past the first round for the first time since 2013.
Elkmont battles back from big defeat to get win
It wasn't a very good season at Elkmont. Having only five upperclassmen on a roster of just over 30 players was not a good recipe for a team playing in an extremely tough Class 4A region, and it showed as the Red Devils struggled to a 1-9 record.
However, the one win Elkmont got was one that should be remembered for a long time. One game after Elkmont suffered a 75-0 defeat to West Limestone, the Red Devils overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit against Lexington to win 16-14 after the Golden Bears missed a field goal on the final play of the game.
Elkmont's victory was a great lesson in perseverance and not giving up no matter how the odds may be stacked against you. The players had every chance to hang their heads after the big loss, but they refused to and it resulted in a victory.
These are just a few of the more memorable moments that took place in the 2019 high school football season in Limestone County. Hopefully, this trip down memory lane will put a smile on some faces as we close another season.
Jeff Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com
