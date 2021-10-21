The Tanner Rattlers football team remain atop the seven local high schools in the standings. Tanner is 6-2 on the season and remain undefeated and in 1st place in 2A Region 7. Tanner began the year with two straight losses to Ardmore 49-6 and Lexington 53-20. Since the game against Lexington back on Aug. 27, the Rattlers offense has outscored their opponents 178-85.
Their most recent win came against Falkville 35-28.
Tanner will take on Pisgah at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Pisgah High School, who is in second place in the region with a record of 5-3 and 4-1.
West Limestone
The Wildcats look to bounce back against Priceville 7 p.m. tonight at Priceville after a 14-13 loss to Rogers. The game was moved to Thursday due to a shortage of officials, according to West Limestone head football coach Shelby Davis. The Bulldogs (7-1) (5-1) are in second place in 4A Region 8. West currently sits in third place with a 5-3 overall record and is 3-3 in the region.
East Limestone
East (5-4) (5-1) is in second place in 5A Region 8. East began the season with two straight losses out of conference but has won five of the last seven games. Prior to last week's 42-0 loss to first place Russellville, East won the two prior games by outscoring their opponents 90-14. East will take on 3A Region 7 leader Sylvania in an out of conference matchup Friday, Oct. 22, at East Limestone High School.
Athens
Athens sits in fourth place in 6A Region 8 with a record of 4-5 and 3-3 in conference. The Golden Eagles will be back at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, against Decatur.
Ardmore
Ardmore started the season 5-0 but has since lost three consecutive games. The Tigers now sit with a 5-3 overall record and 2-3 in fifth place in 5A Region 8. Ardmore will be back at home beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, against Mae Jemison (2-7).
Clements
The Clements football team looks to close out the year strong. After starting the season 0-6, they have rallied for two-straight wins against East Lawrence (47-34) and Danville (28-16). The Colts are in third place in 3A Region 8. The Colts will welcome 0-8 Elkmont to their home field beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
Elkmont
The Red Devils are looking for their first win of the season with two games remaining. The upcoming game against Clements was a wild one last season, with the Colts winning 74-40. Elkmont's final game will come against Hanceville Friday, Oct. 30, at Hanceville High School. Elkmont defeated the Bulldogs last season 45-36 to get their only win of the 2020 season.
