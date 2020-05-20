After weeks of video conference meetings and posting workouts for players to do at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school football coaches across the state can finally see their players in person beginning June 8, according to the Alabama High School Athletics Association.
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese and Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association director Jamie Lee updated coaches and the public with a televised announcement Monday.
Coaches can begin workouts for their teams on June 8. Right now, the workouts would be limited to groups of 10. In workouts where social distancing of 6 feet is not possible, athletes will need to wear some sort of cloth or mask on their face. That would apply to situations like in the weight room or even the basketball floor.
The guideline for a group no larger than 10 is based on Alabama Department of Public Health recommendations. The number could increase by June 8. Whatever the size of the group, the members cannot be interchanged with members of another group. The reason for that is for contact tracing in case one member becomes ill with the novel coronavirus.
Ardmore football coach P.J. Wright said while the workouts will be much different than usual, it's exciting for the coaches and players to begin face-to-face interaction.
“We're all ready to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, it's not going to be normal, but it is making steps to get back to normal. We've all gone through all the precautions, all being safe. We understand everything that's going on, but we're ready to get back after it again.”
Wright said keeping his players in groups of 10 will be the biggest challenge. But he said he will have different groups working out at the same time in different parts of campus with a coach.
“We'll have a group in the weight room, a group on the practice field, a group on the baseball field, a group on the band practice field and so on,” he said. “They'll be positionally divided all around the campus and never interact or even see each other the best we can help it.”
East Limestone football coach Jeff Pugh said he has the same plan of dividing his players up into groups and sending them to different parts of campus.
“Some of the stipulations are going to be tough to enforce, but we're going to try our best to do it,” Pugh said. “We're fortunate that we've got a big area over here. We've got a big practice facility and a lot of areas where we can separate the guys out. Not having just 10 at the school at a time will help us with the time factor. Our coaches won't have to be here the whole day.”
Both Pugh and Wright said they have been stocking up on sanitizer and disinfecting spray and wipes.
“We're going to have to sanitize the equipment after each player uses it,” Pugh said. “I'm also getting hand sanitizer and putting it all throughout the weight room. The weight room will be the biggest thing, because everybody has to touch everything. Outside with drill work, they can pretty much keep from contacting anything other people have contacted. We want to make sure the kids are taken care of. We don't want the parents nervous about them coming in and doing workouts.”
Wright said his players are excited and ready to come back to school and begin workouts.
“We forget that football not only has a lot to do with competition and being an athlete, but is also about building relationships with one another,” he said. “There's no substitute for being in the weight room or in the locker room and all being together. That's how you build lifelong relationships, and that's something we're missing right now.”
Athens football coach Cody Gross said he can hardly wait for June 8 to come so he can see his players and fellow coaches again.
“It's going to be a good day when that happens,” Gross said. “I think there's a lot of things to be learned in this time we've been quarantined. One of them is I think we're finding out we were made for fellowship. I've missed that and I think our players have too. So we're looking forward to that.”
