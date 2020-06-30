Lee Hodges has hardly missed a beat after the Korn Ferry Tour resumed following a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ardmore native picked up his second top-20 finish in three events since the tour restarted with a 18th place finish at the Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.
Hodges finished sixth at the Korn Ferry Challenge in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, two weeks ago after having the lead after three rounds. He struggled and missed the cut in last week's Kind & Bear Classic in St. Augustine, Florida, but came back strong in the tour's Utah stop.
Hodges started the tournament slowly with a 1-under 70 on Thursday but went shooting up the leaderboard with a 6-under 65 in the second round and 5-under 66 in the third round. Hodges finished up the tournament with a 3-under 68 in the final round to shoot a total of 15-under 269, five shots back of Kyle Jones, Paul Haley II and Daniel Summerhays, who each shot 20-under 264.
Jones won the tournament in a playoff over Haley and Summerhays.
Hodges will next be in action at the TPC Colorado Championship July 1-4.
The top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour points list at the end of the 2020 season earn a PGA Tour card for 2021. Through eight events, Hodges sits 20th in points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.