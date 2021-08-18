Former University of Alabama golfers Davis Riley, originally from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Lee Hodges, an Ardmore native, earned their PGA Tour cards by finishing in the top 25 of the 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour regular season standings.
The Korn Ferry Tour had 43 events that concluded Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, according to a press release,
Riley won the 2020 Panama Championship and the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship throughout the tour to earn his Tour Card.
"That’s what we were all shooting for. It means a lot. This has been a life dream of mine. For it to finally come true, I’m excited. I’m excited for the journey ahead, and I can’t wait to get going in September,” Davis said.
Hodges won the 2020 WinCO Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz and had 15 top-25 finishes to earn his first PGA Tour card.
"It's a little kid's dream come true,” Hodges said.
