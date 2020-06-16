A 15-week break between tournaments didn't bother Lee Hodges too much. The Ardmore native put together four strong rounds to post a sixth-place finish at the Korn Ferry Tour's Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Hodges was tied for the lead after three rounds but slipped back in the final round to finish three shots behind winner Luke List. Hodges shot 9-under 271 for the tournament, winning $19,950 for his performance.
Hodges is in his second full season playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental arm of the PGA Tour, much like Minor League Baseball is to Major League Baseball. The sixth-place finish was his best career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Hodges started the tournament slowly, shooting a 1-under 69 to put him in a tie for 40th place after the first round. However, his next two rounds saw him rocket up the leaderboard.
Hodges shot one of the best rounds of the day on Friday, a 5-under 65 to move him into a tie for sixth. He then posted a 3-under 67 Saturday to put him in a tie for the lead heading into the final round. However, Sunday's round wasn't as strong, as Hodges could only manage an even par round of 70. List, who was tied with Hodges for the lead after Saturday's third round, shot 3-under 67 Sunday to take the win by one shot over Shad Tuten and Joseph Bramlett.
Hodges has been on a bit of a roll in the last two weeks. Prior to his sixth-place finish, he won the 36-hole Back 2 Golf Challenge at Sea Island Resort on the Georgia coast June 6. The Back 2 Golf Challenge was a charity event that paired a PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour pro in two-man pairings.
Hodges won the individual title with a 10-under total. Hodges was tied with PGA Tour veterans Jim Furyk and Harris English with four holes to play but birdied two of his final four holes to take the win.
Sea Island Resort donated $5,000 on Hodges' behalf to the Coastal Georgia Foundation's Emergency Needs Fund.
Hodges will play again this weekend in the King & Bear Challenge at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.
