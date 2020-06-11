Hodges ready to resume pro golf season

It has been 15 weeks since Lee Hodges has teed off in a competitive event. But today, the Ardmore native will be back in his element, playing on the Korn Ferry Tour after it resumes following a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season resumes today at the $600,000 Korn Ferry Challenge, taking place at the TPC Sawgrass Dye's Valley Course in Jacksonville, Florida.
“The excitement level is like the first tournament of the year,” Hodges said. “But we're all professionals here, and we'll tee up tomorrow with our minds focused. It may take a couple of holes to get back in the groove, but we're going to be ready.”
The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental arm of the PGA Tour, much like Minor League Baseball is to Major League Baseball. When the PGA Tour announced March 13 it was suspending all tournaments indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, it included all Korn Ferry Tour tournaments as well.
Hodges spent the last three months at his home in Birmingham, playing golf every couple of days during the first portion of the break while being able to get in some additional family time.
“It was nice to be able to spend time with my fiance and see my family more, but now I”m ready to get after it,” Hodges said. “I was getting a little bored, and now I'm ready to start (the season) again.”
While the first few weeks were spent mostly resting and playing golf occasionally, Hodges said the last six weeks have been spent fine-tuning his game in order to be playing his best golf now.
“I've been really hitting it hard trying to get my game back in order,” Hodges said. “I tried to rest my body a little bit at first, knowing there's going to be a lot of golf to be played this year, but me and the guys in Birmingham have been really working hard the past few weeks as the season has gotten closer.”
This week's tournament won't look anything like a normal Korn Ferry Tour tournament. No spectators are allowed at the event and no grandstands have been set up. It gives the event the feel of a friendly match between friends.
There were also many health protocols Hodges and the rest of the Korn Ferry Tour golfers had to go through to be able to play in the tournament.
“We have to get our temperature taken as we come in every morning,” Hodges said. “We also had nasal swabs early in the week before we first teed off (in practice rounds) and we're not allowed to go out to eat. We either have to eat in our rooms or order take out and bring it back.”
While the protocols are far from what the golfers are used to, Hodges said he doesn't mind them if they allow him to play tournament golf.
“It is for sure worth it,” he said. “Those nasal swabs aren't the most fun thing in the world, but I'd do it every day if it meant we could tee it up.”
