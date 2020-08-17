Lee Hodges could be forgiven if he wasn't at the top of his game last weekend in the Albertsons Boise Open at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.
After all, Hodges had won the previous week's event in Portland, Oregon, which put him in the top five of the Korn Ferry Tour standings and earned him a spot in the U.S. Open.
However, while Hodges' string of six consecutive Top-20 finishes came to an end, he still finished in a respectable 32nd place, which was good enough to maintain his third-place spot in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings.
The top 25 in the standings at the end of the year earn a PGA Tour card for 2021. Hodges' win last week vaulted him from 15th to third.
Hodges, who has played 14 events this year, has 1,225 points, just over 200 points behind points leader Will Zalatoris with 1,464. More importantly, Hodges is nearly 700 points ahead of 25th-place Brandon Harkins, who has 532 points. Hodges is also third on the money list this season, earning $278,887 in winnings.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues this week at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
