Hodges takes 1st Korn Ferry Tour victory

Jeff Hodges could hardly bring himself to watch. His son, Lee Hodges, was closing in on his first Korn Ferry Tour victory and Jeff was “an absolute wreck.”
“To say it’s nerve-wracking would be a huge understatement,” he said. “I really don’t even watch, to be honest. I wait until near the end and start checking scores.”
He needn’t have worried. Lee Hodges held his nerve on a tough course Sunday to take a two-stroke victory in the Winco Foods Portland Open at the Witch Hollow Course at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, giving him a spot in the 2020 U.S. Open.
“I was just trying to play smart golf and stay within myself,” Hodges said. “My short game has been pretty good, and it bailed me out a couple times when I got into some spots I shouldn’t have been in.”
Hodges entered the final round tied for the lead at 11-under par with Paul Barjon.
The final round didn’t start off well, as Hodges opened with a bogey, but he followed it up with a 30-foot birdie putt at the second hole to recapture the lead. After a string of pars, Hodges bogeyed the ninth before getting back to even-par on the round with a birdie at the 11th hole.
He entered the 14th hole with a two-stroke lead but bogeyed the hole to drop back down to a one-shot advantage.
However, Hodges held his nerve over the final holes. He made three consecutive pars before making birdie on the 18th hole to take the victory by two strokes over Barjon, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan and Chad Ramey.
Hodges finished with an 11-under 273 after shooting even-par 71 Sunday.
Hodges had finished in the Top-20 in five consecutive tournaments before this past weekend and said he felt very confident in his game.
“I definitely felt like I had a chance (to win) every time I was teeing it up, but I don’t know if you ever really think it’s going to happen,” Hodges said. “There are lots of great players on the tour. I felt great about my game, and to have it all come together was pretty sweet.”
Hodges said he knew posting a good score would be paramount considering the difficult conditions. He said he had to play smart golf in order to keep his lead.
“I just focused on playing my game and staying one shot ahead,” he said. “The course played really hard (Sunday). The wind was swirling out there and you had to be strategic in the way you attacked it. I thought I did a good job doing that and making pars when I needed to.”
The victory moves Hodges to third place on the Korn Ferry Tour points list and gives him a spot in the U.S. Open, which will take place Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
“It will be sweet to play in a major; it will be special,” Hodges in his post-round interview Sunday. “I’ve always admired the U.S. Open. The way you have to play out there, it’s proper golf. I think I play a lot of proper golf, and I hope to go and play well.”
The top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list earn their PGA Tour card for next season. Hodges’ victory puts him on the threshold of his Tour card.
“It’s always on your mind,” Hodges said of earning his PGA Tour card. “This is why we play the game, for opportunities like this. It’s like I told my caddie walking off the 17th green to the 18th tee. The walking scorer let me know I was one (shot) clear of everybody that was finished and two clear of Paul. I told (my caddie), ‘This is why we play.’
“Getting that win is massive, because it really gives you a good chance. Especially after the solid play I’ve had the past few weeks.”
After an afternoon of pacing and fingernail-biting, Jeff Hodges was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief when Lee’s final putt dropped on the 18th hole. Jeff said his son winning a professional golf tournament and earning a spot in the U.S. Open is “surreal.”
“It is so hard to win out there, and I’m so proud of him,” he said. “He has worked his butt off. When he was in high school and other kids were out doing what kids do at that age, he was at the golf course. I knew where to find him, never had to look for him. The good Lord has blessed him with the ability and he has taken that, worked hard with it, and it’s paid off.”
Lee Hodges said the messages he got from people in Athens and Limestone County after his win meant a lot to him.
“I really enjoyed everybody sending me messages from home,” he said. “I got a bunch of videos of people watching me make that last putt, and it was cool to see how happy they were for me.”
However, Lee Hodges said he can’t rest on his laurels. Just because he won a tournament doesn’t mean he can let his guard down.
“Nothing changes for me,” he said. “Me and my caddie go back to work tomorrow and work for No. 2. I can’t be complacent; I’ve got to always be moving forward.”
