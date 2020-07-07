Lee Hodges’ hot restart to the Korn Ferry Tour continued this past weekend, as the Ardmore native earned his third Top-20 finish in four tournaments since the tour restarted after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hodges had a share of the lead after the first round of the TPC Colorado Championship with a 5-under 67 and was the model of consistency for the final three rounds, shooting three consecutive rounds of 1-under 71 to finish in a tie for 17th with an 8-under 280. He finished eight shots back of winner Will Zalatoris, who finished with a 15-under 273.
In four tournaments, Hodges has finishes of sixth at the Korn Ferry Challenge, 17th at the TPC Colorado Championship and 18th at the Utah Championship. His only blemish so far was missing the cut at the King & Bear Classic.
Hodges’ consistency has kept him in a strong position to earn a PGA Tour card.
The cards are given to the top 25 golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour points list at the end of the season. Hodges moved up two spots to 18th in the points list after his performance last weekend.
He will next be in action at the San Antonio Challenge at the TPC San Antonio-AT&T Canyons Course, in San Antonio, Texas, this weekend.
