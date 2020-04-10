Hodges trying to stay in shape during tour suspension

Ardmore native Lee Hodges is used to fairly constant traveling during this time of year. He normally is heading from one golf tournament to another as he competes on the Korn Ferry Tour, one rung lower than the PGA Tour.
However, Hodges, like all professional athletes, is in a holding pattern right now as the tour schedule has been suspended through the end of may due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“It's been weird for sure,” Hodges said. “Obviously there's no playbook on how to handle the situation because it's never been done before.”
Hodges currently lives in Birmingham and is doing what he can to stay in shape and keep his game sharp during the unexpected two-month break in the tour schedule.
“I've been working with a trainer a couple of times a week through video chat to try to stay in shape,” Hodges said. “He will send me some personal workouts to do. I'm not able to go to a gym so I'm doing a lot of (exercise) band work and flexibility stuff I can do at home.”
Hodges has been helped by Gov. Kay Ivey's stay-at-home order, which allowed golf courses to remain open as part of the outdoor recreation exception to the order.
Hodges said he plays a round of golf about every other day to keep his game sharp without overworking himself because he knows once the tour schedule begins again, there will be nonstop golf for months.
“I'm trying to not overwork right now,” Hodges said. “I feel like I'm being smart. Trying to look at how much golf is on the other side of (the break). Everybody sees the schedule coming. I know when this is over we'll be playing every week for who knows how long. There's a lot of energy going to be used in coming months, so I'm trying to save as much as I can. I don't want to play my best golf right now when don't have to. I'm going to keep on the verge of playing well, and will really get after it when they give us a firm date (to restart the season). That's when I'll really hit it hard.”
Hodges also doesn't know how the tour is going to award PGA Tour cards at the end of the season. Normally, the top 25 golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after the regular season are automatically awarded PGA Tour cards. The top 75 finishers on the Korn Ferry Tour money list and the bottom 75 on the PGA Tour money list who just lost their PGA Tour cards are then entered in a series of three tournaments, with the top 25 money winners after those three tournaments being awarded PGA Tour cards.
“I have no idea what they're going to do about that,” Hodges said. “If they'll just have a shortened season this year or kind of combine it with part of next season and have a mega season. Your guess is as good as mine.”
Golf is not like most other sports. While basketball, hockey, baseball and soccer players are not playing right now, they are still earning a paycheck. Golfers only earn what they make in the tournaments unless they have sponsors.
Fortunately, Hodges has sponsorship from Titleist golf equipment and Foot Joy golf shoes, so he is able to live comfortably during this time while he isn't playing. Others are not so lucky.
“I've got a lot of college friends who haven't quite made it on tour yet,” Hodges said. “It's tough on them because they have no income right now. It's a tough situation, because we make our money on the course, not just through signing a contract and playing the game. I'm very thankful for my sponsors right now.”
