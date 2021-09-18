Lindsay Lane Christian Lions senior baseball player Sam Hogue committed to Wallace State-Hanceville to continue to his athletic and academic career. He announced his commitment on social media.
Hogue, a 6-foot, 1-inch catcher, had an outstanding junior season at the plate. In 31 games, he had a batting average of .398 in 93 at-bats, an on-base percentage of .474 and had 37 hits with 39 RBIs and 31 runs scored.
Within those 37 hits, nine were doubles, two triples and seven home runs.
The Lions went 21-11 in the 2020-2021 season, advancing to the first round of the playoffs. In a best of the three-game series, Lindsay Lane fell two games to one.
