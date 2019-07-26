Hoop Dreams

Campers pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the Athens High School Basketball Academy, which took place at the high school arena this week. Campers worked on their fundamental skills with coaches and players from the Athens boys and girls teams. Each camper received a t-shirt and basketball at the conclusion of the camp, and awards were given out to campers who showed the best skills and most improvement.
