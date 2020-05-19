Hoover's Burkett named Athens boys basketball coach

Charles Burkett was looking for a new challenge. Athens was looking for a new boys basketball coach. The two goals came together Tuesday when Burkett was named the Golden Eagles new head man after spending the previous 14 years coaching Hoover with great success.
“We are very excited to have been able to get someone like Charles Burkett at Athens High School,” Athens athletic director Linda Moore said. “Not only is he a great coach, but he's a great man and also a great educator. We feel like with what Coach Burkett has done, he is a great fit for us.”
Burkett's hiring was approved by the Athens Board of Education at a Tuesday morning meeting. He was then announced as the new coach in a press conference in the Foundation Room at Athens Arena.
“I am humbled by this opportunity,” Burkett said. “Hoover was a wonderful place for me. We were able to go in and change the program and turn it into a championship-caliber program. I feel the program is in good shape now, regardless of if I'm there or not. I've been there 14 years, and I think it's time for another challenge, and what a place in Athens High School. I'm just happy to be here.”
After a collegiate career at Jacksonville State University and five years playing professionally in Europe, Burkett began his head coaching career at Saks High School in Anniston, coaching from 2000-2006 and leading the Wildcats to the Class 4A state semifinal in 2005 and championship game in 2006.
He then moved to Hoover, where he led the Bucs to three regional championships and the 2015 Class 7A state championship, which was the first boys basketball state title in school history.
Burkett said he wasn't actively looking to leave Hoover, but when the Athens position came open, he couldn't resist applying for the job.
“I heard from many, many people saying this is a wonderful opportunity with great potential,” Burkett said. “I was at Hoover 14 years and thought we laid a great foundation, and have got a potential championship team coming up this year. I feel like they're in great shape. I didn't leave because the cupboard is bare. I just left because I needed a new challenge, and I think Athens is going to give me that.”
Burkett replaces Stace Tedford, who resigned April 16 after 11 years in charge of the Golden Eagles.
Moore said the school received many applications, and had a search committee consisting of a mixture of school personnel and community members pare the applications down to five people, who were interviewed.
Moore said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, four of the five interviews were able to be held in person while following the CDC guidelines for social distancing. The other interview took place via conference call.
It is the second time in a little over a year Athens has hired a former state championship-winning coach to lead one of its programs. The Golden Eagles hired April Marsh, who won a state championship at Bob Jones, to coach the volleyball team last year, and it paid off immediately, with Marsh leading Athens to the state tournament for the first time in many years.
“We are looking at building all programs at Athens High School,” Moore said. “It's that saying 'If you build it, they will come.' That's happening. We are definitely excited, not just for basketball, but for Athens athletics as a whole.”
