Huge crowd greets Birdie Thornton Rainmakers

One of the largest crowds to watch a basketball game at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy's gymnasium gathered Friday morning to stand and cheer.
But they weren't wearing Lindsay Lane's gold and navy colors. They were wearing the green colors of the Birdie Thornton Rainmakers.
For the second consecutive year, the Rainmakers, a basketball team made up of adults with special needs who are clients at Birdie Thornton Center, took on the Lions in a friendly game. And, for the second straight year, they came out victorious.
The Rainmakers play games against other adult special-needs centers. Birdie Thornton's location across the street from Lindsay Lane's high school campus made it easy for the team to use the school's gym for occasional practices. That led to the center and the school agreeing to play a game last year. After that was successful, they decided to repeat the game this year but make it a much bigger deal.
“We knew what to expect this year, and we built it up to be even better,” Lindsay Lane principal Scott Luttrull said. “The biggest difference this year was the students knew what to expect, so they were really excited.”
The game was played in front of nearly 300 Lindsay Lane students, others from the community and friends and family members of the Birdie Thornton players and cheerleaders.
“We had a whole lot of students lining the sidewalk to our gym to welcome the Rainmakers when they came in, and as soon as they walked in the gym, our students were cheering for them.”
Birdie Thornton Center program director Kristy Allen said the opportunity to play Lindsay Lane in front of a huge crowd was an experience the Rainmakers will never forget.
“Honestly, it's a priceless experience for them,” Allen said. “The Lindsay Lane students are so awesome with our individuals. It is a memory (the Rainmakers players) will have forever.”
While the Rainmakers won last year's game in overtime, they were able to take the victory in regulation this year, winning by a 34-27 score. After the game, students and others came out of the stands to congratulate the Rainmakers for a job well done.
“That part was so warming to my heart,” Luttrull said. “Those in the stands who were not involved in the basketball game were able to interact with the Birdie Thornton players and cheerleaders. It was a great moment.”
Lindsay Lane boys basketball coach and head of school Steve Murr served as the referee for the game, and said it was a priceless experience for both the Birdie Thornton and Lindsay Lane players.
“It means a lot to the guys over at Birdie Thornton,” Murr said. “They talk a lot about it and come over here a lot to practice and get ready. It also really means a lot to our students, who look forward to it.”
The Lindsay Lane students did more than just cheer for the Rainmakers. The senior class sold T-shirts to raise money to buy a basketball goal for the Birdie Thornton Center.
More than 200 shirts were sold, which generated more than $500. Dick's Sporting Goods is partnering with the school so they can purchase a basketball goal at a discount rate. Previously, center clients went to Jimmy Gill Park to practice basketball, but because the park is in the process of being relocated, it’s not available.
“We’re very honored by what (Lindsay Lane students) are doing,” Allen said. “It’s very heartwarming. You couldn’t ask for a better group.”
