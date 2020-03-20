People who spend 10 or more days each spring turkey hunting in Alabama are being asked to give their observations in the field and provide valuable information toward the conservation and management of eastern wild turkey.
The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division is asking turkey hunters who hunt for at least 10 days during turkey season to participate in the Avid Turkey Hunter Survey. Participants will receive a copy of the state’s annual turkey report, “Full Fans & Sharp Spurs,” and will be automatically entered to win a new shotgun donated by the Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
To be eligible for the NWTF shotgun drawing, survey participants must provide their season hunting information by May 10.
“This survey offers hunters a unique opportunity to contribute directly to the conservation and management of wild turkeys in Alabama,” said Steven Mitchell, leader of the WFF Alabama Turkey Project. “The more hunters who participate, the better. The more days spent hunting, the more useful the information will be.”
Participation in the Avid Turkey Hunter Survey provides WFF biologists with valuable information on statewide and regional trends in gobbling activity, hunter effort, harvest rates, age structure and sex ratios. This knowledge ultimately helps WFF make management decisions that link the interests of sportsmen with the wise use of the state’s turkey resource.
To sign up to participate in the Avid Turkey Hunter Survey, email your Conservation ID number and email address to Steven Mitchell at Steven.Mitchell@dcnr.alabama.gov. Hunters may also contact the WFF Wildlife Section at 334-242-3469 to sign up for the survey.
When calling, be prepared to provide your Conservation ID number and email address. Once signed up to participate in the survey, you will receive an email with the survey instructions and a link to the survey.
Hunters who participated in last year’s survey and do not receive instructions for the 2020 spring season should contact WFF via the phone number or email listed above. Visit www.outdooralabama.com/wild-turkey for information about Alabama's spring turkey season.
Hunters are also reminded that all turkey harvests must be reported through Alabama’s Game Check system. The data collected through Game Check is used by WFF biologists to better understand harvest trends and set seasons and bag limits.
Turkey harvests can be reported online at www.outdooralabama.com or through the Outdoor AL mobile app. The mobile app is available from the Apple and Android app stores or www.outdooralabama.com/contact-us/mobile-apps.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Parks, State Lands, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Visit www.outdooralabama.com to learn more about ADCNR.
