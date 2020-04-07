Inaugural Huntsville Championship postponed to April 2021

Huntsville will have to wait a year before its debut on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour. The Huntsville Championship tournament, which was set to take place this month at The Ledges, will instead be postponed until April 2021.
The PGA Tour announced March 17 that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all PGA Tour events would be suspended through May. This edict also affected Korn Ferry Tour events. The Korn Ferry Tour is a developmental tour for the PGA Tour and is run by the PGA.
After initially announcing the postponement of the tournament to a possible later date in 2020, the decision was made late last week to cancel this year's tournament and have it next April, tournament organizers said in a press release. A date for next year's tournament has not been set yet.
“While extremely unfortunate and disappointing for this first-year event, tournament officials are already in the planning process to host a great event in April of 2021,” the press release stated. “The goal has been and will continue to be to put on a first-class event for the city of Huntsville, The Ledges and all of the tournament partners. The health and safety of spectators, players, sponsors, volunteers, employees and all associated with the tournament is and will continue to be the No. 1 priority.”
The tournament said information regarding tickets and volunteers roll over to 2021 and refund options will be emailed directly to registered volunteers and ticket buyers.
Visit https://huntsvillechampionship.com/april-2021/ or email Katie Jernigan at katie@knighteady.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.