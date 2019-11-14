It's official: Murr signs with Lipscomb

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy standout Tommy Murr made it official Wednesday afternoon before a gym full of students. The next step in his basketball career will be at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Murr signed with the Bisons during a ceremony at the Lindsay Lane gymnasium while flanked by his mother, Angela, and father, Steve, who is also head of school at Lindsay Lane and boys basketball coach.
Murr, a senior who is closing in on the Alabama high school state record for career points, committed to Lipscomb last month and was able to make his decision official Wednesday.
“It's pure excitement,” Murr said. “I feel like God has really blessed where I'm at and the situation I'm in. I'm very thankful for where I'm at. To seal the deal and make it official is very exciting.”
Murr set a Alabama High School Athletic Association single-season record last year by scoring 1,442 points. He currently ranks second on the AHSAA's all-time scoring list with 4,305 points. He is on pace to not only become the AHSAA's all-time career scorer this season, but to also smash the current record. Murr scored 95 total points in Lindsay Lane's first two games this season. He is now fewer than 500 points shy of the current career points mark.
Murr, who also had offers from Troy, Samford, Indiana State and Tennessee Tech, said he knew Lipscomb was the place for him when he visited there.
“I was blown away with the coaching staff, the people and the environment,” Murr said. “Ultimately, it was where I felt I could grow on and off the floor most, athletically, academically and most importantly, spiritually. I felt like I fit in on and off the floor. Nashville is a great city but, most importantly, the people there made it feel like home. When I left there, I just felt that's where God was calling me.”
Murr is the first Lindsay Lane athlete to sign with a Division I school. He said his time at Lindsay Lane is what helped make him the player he has become.
“Lindsay Lane has been amazing,” he said. “Dad got the job here when I was going into the sixth grade, and the school looked completely different then. It's come a long way. God has really blessed us while we've been here and we're really thankful for it.”
