James Clemens sophomore quarterback Gio Lopez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, as the Jets defeated Athens 22-0 Saturday night in both teams' first games of the season.
Lopez, who split time at quarterback in the first half with senior Connor Cantrell before playing all of the second half, only attempted three passes, but completed all of them and threw two first-half touchdowns before icing the game with a rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Athens was haunted by mistakes. The Golden Eagles had a punt snap go out the back of the end zone for a safety, lost a fumble at the James Clemens 1-yard line and had a touchdown called back due to a penalty.
The Golden Eagles also had massive troubles in the passing game. Athens quarterbacks completed just 2-12 passes for 21 yards and took six sacks. Athens was held to just 87 total yards in the game.
Athens received the ball to start the game but went three-and-out. The fourth play was a disaster, as the punt snap sailed over punter Heath Carden's head and out the back of the end zone for a safety.
James Clemens was stopped on downs at Athens' 34-yard line on its next possession and Athens answered with its best drive of the night. The Golden Eagles were helped by offsides and pass interference penalties against James Clemens, and a 15-yard run by Jordan Scott gave Athens first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. However, two plays later, the Golden Eagles fumbled, which was recovered by James Clemens in the end zone, ending the scoring threat.
James Clemens put the first touchdown on the board early in the second quarter when Lopez found Manny Sanders on a slant pattern in the middle of the field and Sanders did the rest by outrunning the Athens defense to the end zone.
Athens went three-and-out on its next possession and a short punt gave James Clemens the ball at the 34-yard line. It took the Jets just four plays to score, with Lopez hooking up with Tyrik Walker for a 21-yard scoring pass.
Athens looked to have answered right before halftime and picked up some needed momentum, but another mistake cost them.
Athens faced fourth-and-six from James Clemens' 26-yard line. The Golden Eagles tried a trick play where Scott was to throw a backwards pass to Jaden Jude, who would fake as if he were running up the field before throwing to a wide-open Heath Carden for a touchdown. The play worked perfectly and it looked as if Athens was right back in the game before halftime.
However, Scott's pass to Jude was deemed to be a forward pass, which made Jude's pass to Carden illegal. The penalty was a loss of down, which gave the ball back to James Clemens as it was a fourth down play.
Athens never came close to scoring again, as the Jets tightened up the defense in the second half. James Clemens got the final touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Lopez.
Lopez finished the game with 71 passing yards, 119 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
Athens was led offensively by Jaylen Gilbert, who had 49 rushing yards on eight attempts.
Athens opens region play Friday night by hosting Columbia.
Ardmore 53, Elkmont 12
Ardmore defeated Elkmont in a game that was moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon due to thunderstorms.
The Tigers led 39-0 at halftime before Elkmont put two scores on the board in the second half.
Elkmont (0-2) will play at Phil Campbell Friday, while Ardmore (2-0) will host Brewer as both teams enter region play.
