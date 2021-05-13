Jonathan Snider was officially introduced at a press conference Wednesday morning as the new head football coach of the Ardmore Tigers at Ardmore High School.
Snider takes over for P.J. Wright, who left after three seasons to accept the football head coaching job at St. Clair County. Wright finished with an overall record of 11-19 at the helm of the Tigers football team.
According to Ardmore Athletic Director Shaun Butler, they had 40 plus applicants and were able to narrow it down to five. At that point and time, Snider stuck out.
“Coach Snider just kind of stood out in that process along with his experience and resume,” he said. “He’s coming from a great program with Coach Cody Gross down there in Athens. Snider has been there a long time and they’re all highly complementary of his skills and abilities. He’s already got ties to our community, so we felt like this was an amazing fit for us.”
Snider most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Athens Golden Eagles football team. He worked at Athens High School from 2012-2021. But for Snider, this was the right time for his first head coaching position.
“I couldn’t think of a better place to be. I have been waiting on this moment for a long time and I feel like this is the right fit for me,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started and I’m very excited for the opportunity to resurrect this program.”
