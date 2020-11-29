Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain likely. Thunder possible. High near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely and a few thunderstorms this evening, then more periods of rain late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.