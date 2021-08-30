A near-perfect game by Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Jansen Junk led his team to a 4-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Friday night at MGM Park.
Junk got the first 24 batters he faced out. He pitched 8 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Rocket City's Ray-Patrick Didder hit a RBI triple in the top of the third to bring home Luis Aviles Jr. for the first run of the game for either team. Orlando Martinez brought home Didder on a RBI groundut to give the Trash Pandas a 2-0 lead.
The Trash Pandas increased their lead in the eighth after Aviles crossed home plate on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. Anthony Mulrine added the fourth and final run of the night for the Trash Pandas with a RBI single in the ninth to score Mitch Nay.
While the series was intended to be six games, it only ended up being five, as both Saturday and Sunday's games were canceled due to rain.
