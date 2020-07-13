Lee Hodges has been a model of consistency since the Korn Ferry resumed last month following a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ardmore native just continues cranking out good finishes, and it keeps moving him up the Korn Ferry Tour points leaderboard and closer to his dream of a PGA Tour card.
Hodges moved up to 16th in the points standings with an eighth-place finish at last weekend's TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, in San Antonio, Texas.
The top 25 at the end of the season earn a PGA Tour card for next season. In the five tournaments since the tour restarted, Hodges has finished in the Top 20 four times and Top 10 twice.
Hodges had a strong weekend in San Antonio. He was in the hunt for victory early with a 4-under 68 in the first round. He followed that up with consecutive rounds of 5-under 67 to put himself in a tie for fourth place heading into Sunday's final round.
However, Hodges could only manage a 3-under 69 in the final round, which dropped him back into a tie for eighth at 17-under 271. He finished eight shots behind winner David Lipsky, who ran away from the field to finish with a 25-under 263 and win by four shots.
In five tournaments, Hodges has finishes of sixth at the Korn Ferry Challenge, 17th at the TPC Colorado Championship, 18th at the Utah Championship and eighth at the TPC San Antonio Challenge. His only blemish so far was missing the cut at the King & Bear Classic.
The Korn Ferry Tour stays in San Antonio this week but will play at a different course. Hodges will be in action at the TPC San Antonio Championship at The Oaks.
Last weekend's tournament was played at the TPC San Antonio Canyons Course.
