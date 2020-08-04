Korn Ferry Tour: Hodges takes another Top 10 finish

Lee Hodges' march toward a PGA Tour card continued over the weekend with another Top 10 finish in the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship.
The Ardmore native finished in a tie for seventh place at The Club at Indian Creek, in Omaha, Nebraska, just two shots out of first place.
He rose two spots in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, rising from 15th to 17th in his bid to compete on the PGA Tour next season. The top 25 finishers in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings win their PGA Tour card. Hodges has finished in the top 20 of every event he has competed in but one since the tour restarted after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hodges was his usual consistent self over the weekend on the par-71 course. He posted rounds of 69, 70, 67 and 69 to finish at 9-under 275 and claim his third top 10 finish since the tour restarted in June.
The seventh-place finish was his second-best finish of the season, but it was the closest he has come to winning.
Hodges was just two shots shy of Seth Reeves' winning score of 11-under 273. Reeves made up 26 positions in Sunday's final round by shooting a round-best 7-under 64 to storm to the front and take an unexpected win.
The Korn Ferry Tour will play again Thursday through Sunday in the Winco Foods Portland Open at Witch Hollow at Pumpkin Ridge.
