Korn Ferry Tour releases 2021 portion of schedule

Ardmore native Lee Hodges is on pace to becoming a full PGA Tour member in a few months. With the release of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, he now knows what he needs to do in order to gain his card.
The top 25 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings at the end of the regular season earn their PGA Tour card for the next season. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing several 2020 tournaments to be canceled, tour officials decided to have a Korn Ferry Tour season spread out over two years, with 23 tournaments played in 2020 and 23 more to be played in 2021.
Hodges, who won the WinCo Foods Portland Open last season, was fifth on the points standings at the end of the 2020 portion of the schedule.
By virtue of finishing the 2020 portion of the schedule in the top 10 in points, he is eligible to compete in at least four PGA Tour events in 2021, but he will have to stay in the top 25 in points if he wants to gain full PGA Tour membership in 2022.
The Korn Ferry Tour's 2021 portion of the combined schedule opens the week of Feb. 15 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. The 2021 schedule also includes the inaugural Huntsville Championship. The event, which will take place at The Ledges in Huntsville, will take place the week of April 26.
The Huntsville Championship was supposed to make its debut in 2020 but was one of the tournaments that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Korn Ferry Tour regular season will conclude with the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, the week of Aug. 9.
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals consist of three tournaments. Another 25 PGA Tour cards will be given out to the golfers who performed the best in the three finals tournaments.
The final tournament of the season is the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, taking place the week of Sept. 30.
