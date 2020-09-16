The Limestone County Economic Development Association (LCEDA) will host its 21st annual golf tournament, presented by Bryant Bank, on Oct. 1 at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens.
This year, the tournament will serve as a fundraiser for scholarships to be awarded to local students for career and technical education to promote workforce development.
“Workforce development is a key initiative of our association,” said LCEDA President and CEO Bethany Shockney. “There are several opportunities for employment right here in Limestone County, and we must prepare our students to advance their education or go straight into the workforce with technical skills.”
The tournament is still accepting sponsorships. To inquire about sponsorships or to register a team for the tournament, contact Tiffany Hagood, LCEDA’s project manager, at tiffany@lceda.com.
After the conclusion of the golf tournament, LCEDA’s annual meeting will take place at the clubhouse. Typically held in May, the meeting coincides with the annual golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LCEDA’s annual meeting, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., will inform members and stakeholders about programs and initiatives it has completed during the past year as well as provide a look ahead to plans for the following year.
Anyone interested in attending the annual meeting must RSVP to Hagood at the aforementioned email address. The deadline to RSVP is Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.