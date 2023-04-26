Multiple Limestone County schools are in the second round of baseball playoffs this season.
Athens Bible School plays Appalachian at home on Thursday at 1 and 3:30 p.m. for 1A. If they split the series the third game will be Friday at 1 p.m.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy travels to faces off against North Sand Mountain on Friday at 4 and 6:30 p.m in the 2A class. If they split the series the third game will be Saturday at noon.
West Limestone plays Westminster Christian at home Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the 4A class. They will play Saturday at 1 p.m. if they split the series.
Ardmore will take on Sardis Friday at home at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the 5A class. They will play Saturday at 1 p.m. if Friday's series is split.
And in the 6A class, Athens heads to Cullman on Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. and will play their series winner on Saturday at 1 p.m. if it is split.
The News Courier received the following update on West Limestone's first series of the playoffs from head coach Ryan Griffin.
"Both games were won with a final of 4-1. Colin Patterson pitched 7 innings in game – one striking out 10 giving up 0 earned runs. Patterson also went 2-4 at the plate. Cooper Phillips, Braxton Griffin, Ian Burroughs, Keegan Laxson, and Owen Lauderdale all had a hit. Game 2 Landon Navas pitched 7 innings allowing 1 run on 6 hits and striking out 3. Keegan Laxson led the team with 2 hits, Lauderdale, Aidan Smith, Navas, Phillips and Patterson each had a hit."
