Limestone Co. Girls Tournament: Indians pull away late to beat Ardmore

East Limestone players found themselves in the same position they did last year in the semifinals of the Limestone County Girls Basketball Tournament. A close game with Ardmore to determine who would play in Saturday's championship game.
But unlike last year when Ardmore scored a six-point victory, East came out strong in the fourth quarter to pull away and win 54-44.
“They always make us play the ugliest game,” East Limestone coach Josh Davis said. “They do a good job packing in on Jirah (Rogers). We've got to hit some outside shots to open things up, but we just weren't on today.”
East Limestone only made one 3-pointer in the game, and that was by Rogers, who doesn't normally shoot from that distance.
Lacking an offensive presence inside, Ardmore's strategy was to instead fire 3-pointers at will. It worked for most of the game. The Tigers hit seven treys in the game, but only one of those came in the fourth quarter when East Limestone started to pull away.
It was the third time East and Ardmore have played this season, with each of the games being close through three quarters before the Indians pull away in the fourth.
“For three quarters they've been tough,” Davis said. “But then in the fourth quarter we seem to wake up a little bit and stretch it out a bit at the end.”
Ardmore had a 19-16 lead late in the second quarter, but East Limestone went on a 12-0 run on either side of halftime that put the Indians up 28-19. However, Ardmore refused to go away, and hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to close the gap to two points.
Madison Lewis hit a triple to tie the game at 35 with 17 seconds left to go in the third quarter, but Riley Carwile answered for East with a basket at the buzzer to give the Indians a 37-35 lead.
Lewis hit right back with a 3-pointer at the beginning of the fourth quarter to give Ardmore a one-point lead, but three free throws by Rogers put the Indians back on top.
Lewis tied the game for a final time at 42-42 with a basket at the 4:05 mark, but Bryanna Johnson came up with the biggest shot of the game when she was able to get inside positioning, receive a pass and score the basket while being fouled. Johnson added the free throw to put East up 45-42 with 3:48 remaining.
“She has come up big for us all year,” Davis said of Johnson. “She may have started off slow, but eventually she worked her way to where she was hitting some big shots for us.”
Rogers added a basket to put East up by five points with 1:53 remaining, and the Indians made seven free throws in the final 1:23 to put the game away. East was 13-15 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
Rogers scored 23 points to lead East Limestone, while Johnson added 19. Ardmore was led by Lewis with 20 points.
Top seeded East Limestone will play in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It's always good to win the county tournament,” Davis said. “It's something that gives these girls some bragging rights. But just to make it to the championship and have a chance to win it is big for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.