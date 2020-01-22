Limestone Co. Girls Tournament:Tanner pulls away late for 1st-round win

Tanner girls basketball coach Jordan Paul has been looking for someone to step up in the absence of leading scorer Shauna Fletcher, who is out with an injury.
Tuesday night, that person was Miracle Scott. Scott scored five consecutive points in the final minutes to break open a tie game and send the third-seeded Rattlers to an eventual 37-32 victory over No. 6 seed Elkmont in the first round of the Limestone County Tournament.
“We keep calling Miracle our senior, even though we don't have any seniors, because she has the most experience,” Paul said. “In the last game against Sheffield, she came out and had a career-high 23 points. Tonight she made those big baskets down the stretch. She is really starting to step up when we need her.”
The game was tied 28-28 when Scott got inside position in the post, received a pass and made a layup while being fouled. She converted the free throw to put Tanner up by three points with 2:01 remaining. Just over 25 seconds later, Scott gathered a rebound from an Elkmont missed shot and drove the entire length of the floor for a layup that gave the Rattlers a 33-28 lead.
Tanner made all four of its free throws in the final minute to keep the Red Devils at bay and advance to the semifinals of the tournament.
“I've got a bunch of middle schoolers playing varsity right now, and all year we've been trying to find our identity and see who's going to lead,” Paul said. “Miracle has really stepped up, especially in the absence of Shauna. I've been super proud of how she's been playing. She's worked so hard, has a great attitude and is a good leader. I'm just happy for her.”
It was the second time the two teams have played a close game this season. But unlike Tanner's 54-53 victory over Elkmont in December, this game was played at a slower pace and was back-and-forth the whole time.
“Nothing went our way the first time we played them,” Paul said. “We got down 12 at the half and decided to come out in the second half and claw our way back into it. This time it was going to be a different game, because we have a couple of people missing, so we needed to keep the pace slow. I actually was very, very pleased with ow the team played tonight. It was close, but I felt like we were in control the whole time.”
Elkmont led 9-6 after one quarter, but Tanner held the Red Devils to just five points in the second quarter and took a 15-14 lead into halftime. The Rattlers expanded the lead to 22-20 after three quarters.
Elkmont's Shelby Norman hit a 3-pointer to give the Red Devils a 23-22 lead with 5:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Tanner's Sam Townsend immediately struck back with a 3-pointer of her own 23 seconds later to put the Rattlers back out in front. Elkmont would tie the game on two more occasions, but could never jump back in front.
Scott led Tanner with 11 points, while Amiya Redus scored nine. Elkmont was led by Emeril Hand with 13 points and Maggie Gant with eight.
