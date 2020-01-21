The West Limestone boys and Ardmore girls used strong defense to get past their opponents in the first-round of the Limestone County Tournament at West Limestone Monday.
West Limestone, the No. 5 seed on the boys side, defeated No. 4 seed Ardmore 42-33, while the fourth-seeded Ardmore girls beat No. 5 seed Clements 47-29 in the opening game of the girls tournament.
It was the second time West Limestone's boys had defeated Ardmore in less than a week. The Wildcats beat the Tigers 38-24 in a game last Thursday.
Monday, Ardmore jumped out to a lead after the first quarter, but as has happened several times this season, the Tigers couldn't hang on.
Ardmore's offense had success early, and the Tigers led 12-6 after one quarter. However, West Limestone's strong defense showed up in the second and third quarter to prevent many Ardmore shots from going through the hoop.
Ardmore scored just four points in the second quarter and followed that up with a five-point third period. When the third period was over, West Limestone led 30-21, and the Wildcats were able to hold Ardmore at arm's length in the fourth quarter to take the win and advance in the tournament.
River Helms scored 12 points to lead West Limestone, while Camryn Williams had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Ardmore was led by Colton Hardiman, who scored 10 points, and Matthew Perry, who tallied seven.
West Limestone will face top-seeded East Limestone at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Indians will be looking for revenge against the Wildcats, who upset them 69-58 last Friday night.
Girls
Ardmore 47, Clements 29
Ardmore raced out to a big first-quarter lead and never looked back in an 18-point win over Clements Monday afternoon.
The Tigers held the Colts to just three points in the first quarter while scoring 14 of their own to take an 11-point lead.
Clements hung with Ardmore over the next two quarters, and entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-23. But the Tigers outscored the Colts 12-6 in the final period to pull away and seal the victory.
Madison Lewis had a big game for Ardmore, scoring 17 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. Chesney Widner added nine points for the Tigers, while Carlie Wise chipped in with eight.
Clements was led by Jenny Trent and Anslee Gordon, who each scored eight points.
Ardmore advances to face No. 1 seed East Limestone in the semifinals of the tournament. The game will take place at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at West Limestone.
