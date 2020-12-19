Players were nominated by their head coach. The News Courier looked at stats and level of competition to determine their selection to the first team and second team. Congratulations to everyone who made the teams.
Player of the Year
• Jaylen Gilbert, RB, Athens: 190 carries, 1,317 yards, 15 TD
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
• Jordan Scott, Athens: 70-100, 960 yards, 16 TD, 0 INT; 66 carries, 374 yards, 2 TD
• Colin Patterson, West Limestone: 127-204, 1,713 yards, 15 TD, 3 INT, 59 carries, 153 yards, 5 TD
Running backs
• Thorne Slaton, West Limestone: 207 carries, 1,468 yards, 18 TD
• Michael Guster, Tanner: 119 carries, 1,346 yards, 13 TD
Offensive line
• Ja'Corey Harris, Athens: graded 90%, zero missed assignments
• Isaiah Orr, Athens: graded 80% with seven knockdowns
• Tyler Moore, East Limestone: graded 88% with 61 pancake blocks
• Eric Jefferson, Tanner: graded 90% with 12 pancake blocks
• Ryan Britt, West Limestone: graded 82% with 24 pancake blocks
Tight end
• River Helms, West Limestone: 38 receptions, 598 yards, 10 TD; 16 carries, 118 yards 4 TD
Wide receivers
• Ryan Boyd, Elkmont: 40 receptions, 621 yards, 6 TD
• Hunter Hall, Clements: 22 receptions: 476 yards, 9 TD
• Dylan Roper, Athens: 24 receptions: 345 yards, 7 TD; 31 carries, 250 yards, TD
• Conner Harbin, Ardmore: 28 receptions, 373 yards, 4 TD; 24 carries, 214 yards, 5 TD
Athlete
• Chris Allen, Ardmore: 80 carries, 469 yards, 5 TD; 1 passing TD; 6 receptions 121 yards; 11 KO returns, 32-yard average, 2 TD; 9 punt returns, 20-yard average, 2 TD; 61 tackles, 3 INT, 2 TD
DEFENSE
Defensive line
• Josh Cunningham, East Limestone: 70 tackles, 18 assists, 6 sacks, 11 TFL
• Tyler Kelly, East Limestone: 51 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks
• Dakota Hilliard, West Limestone: 36 tackles, 68 assists, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble rec.
• Shelomoh Trotman, Athens: 22 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 fumble rec., 3 forced fumbles, 2 sacks
Linebackers
• Jack Tregoning, Athens: 143 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 fumble rec., 1 sack
• Rush Boyette, Athens: 114 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 3 sacks
• Noah Bye, East Limestone: 69 tackles, 30 assists, 11 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble rec. 1 INT
• Luke Hogan, Ardmore: 55 tackles, 6 sacks, 10 TFL, 1 forced fumble (played seven games)
• Brady Moore, Clements: 78 tackles, 2 fumble rec., 2 INT
• Jonah Smith, West Limestone: 43 tackles, 67 assists, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble rec.
Defensive backs
• Heath Carden, Athens: 50 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles
• Austin Rouse, Clements: 95 tackles
• Jed Sutherland, East Limestone: 44 tackles, 20 assists, 5 INT, 15 PBU, 3 fumble rec.
• Cam Anderson, Athens: 46 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT
Special Teams
Kicker
• Syrus James, East Limestone: 5-6 FG, long 43 yards, 36-37 PAT, 18 touchbacks
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterbacks
• Rowe Allen, Elkmont: 112-215, 1,623 yards, 23 TD, 13 INT; 65 carries, 381 yards, 5 TD
• Jayden Gilbert, Clements: 50-109, 711 yards, 11 TD; 127 carries, 993 yards, 9 TD
Running backs
• Jordan Gardner, East Limestone: 120 carries, 924 yards, 10 TD (played seven games)
• Evan Fuqua, Tanner: 95 carries, 994 yards, 15 TD
Offensive line
• Bryse Blade, Elkmont: graded 85% with 6 pancake blocks
• Andrew Holman, East Limestone: graded 80% with 16 pancake blocks
• Hagan Rouse, West Limestone: graded 80% with 17 pancake blocks
• Kaden Newton, Ardmore: graded 94% with no sacks allowed
Tight end
• Zachary Siwiec, Athens: graded 82% with 16 knockdowns, 1 receiving TD
Wide receivers
• Jaden Jude, Athens: 22 receptions, 340 yards, 4 TD
• Hunter Broadway, Elkmont: 26 receptions, 630 yards, 7 TD
• Brody White, West Limestone: 24 receptions, 341 yards, 2 TD
Athlete
• Kollin Swart, East Limestone: 88 carries, 887 yards, 10 TD; 20 receptions, 320 yards, 5 TD
DEFENSE
Defensive line
• Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner: 56 tackles, 28 solo, 22 TFL
• Darrell Howard, Tanner: 34 tackles, 18 solo, 13 TFL, 2 sacks
• Blake Cross, East Limestone: 34 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery for TD
Linebackers
• Brett Beckworth, West Limestone: 42 tackles, 21 assists, 4 TFL, 6 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble rec.
• Clay Boley, Elkmont: 68 tackles, 36 assists, 7 TFL, 3 sacks
• Nick Gibson, Tanner: 43 tackles, 35 assists, 9 TFL (played seven games)
• Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone: 42 tackles, 21 assists, 4 TFL, 6 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble rec.
• Dustin Ellis, Athens: 38 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks
• Cal George, Athens: 32 tackles, 5 TFL
Defensive backs
• Alex Guster, Tanner: 36 tackles, 20 assists, 2 TFL, 3 PBU, 2 INT
• Deontae Crenshaw, Clements: 37 tackles, 2 INT
Special Teams
Kicker
• Maiko Bartmann, West Limestone: 5-6 FG, long 39 yards, 49-59 PAT
