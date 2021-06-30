The Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame will not be holding an induction ceremony for the second-straight year as a result of trying to plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything we have delayed is because of COVID-19,” said Jeff Hodges, chairman of the Limestone County Hall of Fame board. “We would have had to vote on the class in February, and we did not want to plan a ceremony at that point not knowing. Had we known what it was going to look like today, it might have been a different story.”
Nomination forms can be found on lcshof.com through the “Nominate” link on the website, or individuals may contact any board member and fill out a form.
“We hope to and expect to be back bigger and better than ever in 2022,” Hodges said.
