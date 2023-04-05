The Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its schedule of events for 2023.
The annual Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by The Orthopaedic Center will be held on May 18 at Canebrake Club with lunch beginning at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds from this tournament are used to fund scholarships for deserving student-athletes in Athens and Limestone County.
Since its inception, the Hall of Fame has awarded approximately $90,000 in scholarships. Anyone interested in playing in this event can contact Tournament Director Barry Devine at (256) 777-3810 or at barrydevine1981@gmail.com.
The Hall of Fame Induction Banquet sponsored by Reed Family Chiropractic will be held on May 20 at the Limestone County Event Center beginning with a meal at 6:30 p.m.
This year, ten very deserving recipients will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This year’s class of inductees includes Carlos Franklin, Stewart Whitt, Robert Stewart, Leon Ashford, Charlie Gover, Bill Murrell, Chasity Legg, Grey Haynes, Ollie McGeeb and Tracy Lowery. Profiles on each of the recipients will be published in The News Courier leading up to the event.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the banquet can contact the United Way of Athens-Limestone County at 256/233-2323 or stop by the United Way Office at 419 South Marion Street, Athens, AL 35611.
