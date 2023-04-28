Multiple Athens-Limestone teams are in the state playoffs for soccer this season.
The Clements girls' team was the Area 8 winner for Class 1A-3A. They will host Danville on Tuesday, May 2, at 5 p.m. for the first round of state playoffs.
East Limestone's girls were the Area 8 winner for Class 5A and they host Arab on Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. for their first round.
Athens girls' team plays at Hazel Green Saturday, Apr. 29, at noon for the Class 6A.
Both the boys Class 1A-3A winner and runner-up were from Limestone County.
The winner, Tanner, hosts Geraldine Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. for the first round.
And runner-up Elkmont will play at Susan Moore on Tuesday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. for their playoff game.
The News Courier received the following update on Tanner soccer from head coach Matt Smith.
"Tanner varsity boys soccer team is 18-4-1 going into the playoffs ... We just finished up area play beating Madison Academy 6-0 to finish as the 1-3A Area 8 undefeated area champs. We are 10-0 in area play and out scored our area 78-3 this year."
He also recognized the following players statistics and hard work.
Randy Cortes - 37 goals, 12 assist
Justin Moreno - 32 goals, 15 assist
Moises Parra - 12 goals, 9 assist
Junior Díaz - 10 goals, 10 assist
Angel Cortes - 9 goals, 7 assist
Steven Lopez - 7 goals, 4 assist
Jorge Mendoza - 6 goals, 2 assist
Dylan East - 5 goals, 2 assist
Oliver Gonzalez - 5 goals, 7 assist
GK Christian Cruz - 113 saves, 13 clean sheets
Defenders that help the 13 clean sheets: Oliver Gonzalez, Christiam Vicente, Osbaldo Vallarta, Rey Leon, Alex Martinez, Carlos Martinez, Elian Ramirez, Christopher Quintana
