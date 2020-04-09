Limestone Sports HOF banquet on hold for now

By this time of year, the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame board has made its selections for the new class and letters are being sent across the country to alert new members of the honor.
But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no induction meeting has taken place, and no letters have been sent. Hall of Fame president Jeff Hodges doesn't know when either of those things will happen.
“We were supposed to have (elected a class) a couple of weeks ago, and that was about when (the pandemic) all started,” Hodges said. “Got some older people in that group that already have some health problems, so we punted it down the road for a couple of weeks, and now things have gotten worse. So we've just punted it indefinitely.”
The Hall of Fame banquet normally takes place in early June. However, with no meeting set to elect a class until at least May, a June banquet is looking more and more unlikely.
“Right now, we're just in a very fluid situation,” Hodges said. “I would think if things do get remotely back to normal at some point, we could always do (the banquet) in the fall. We've always done it in early June, but we're not married to anything that says we can't move it to any particular date.”
Another Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame event, the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament, also might not take place this year due to the time crunch and rescheduling. Until now, it has been played at Canebrake Club.
“That would be subject to getting the golf course," Hodges said. "We might have to just elect a class and not do (the golf tournament).”
Hodges said the Hall of Fame board won't meet again until the new coronavirus outbreak dies down. That could be a long wait and mean a lot of uncertainty for those hoping to be elected to the 2020 class.
“We're waiting to see what this thing does," Hodges said. "I could see it being a month or so before we even reconvene. And that meeting wouldn't be to elect a class. It would be a meeting to decide the direction we would take. If we were to go forward this year, I could see us following up that meeting with another meeting to elect the class.”
